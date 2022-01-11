Fox News host Charles Payne accused Democrats of “hypocrisy” on Tuesday after President Joe Biden called for eliminating the filibuster in Atlanta during a speech on election reform legislation.

Biden argued ending the filibuster would prevent Republicans from blocking bills he said will expand voting rights. His critics of course claim the White House is making a grab to federalize the country’s elections.

Biden said, “Let the majority prevail. And if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rules — including getting rid of the filibuster for this.”

Payne reacted to that portion of the speech by ripping into the president.

“President Biden finishing an impassionate speech, really to get not just the voting rights act passed, but really to get rid of the filibuster,” Payne said. “And that really is the breaking news. It’s official. The President of the United States, at least in this particular instance, thinks we should get rid of the filibuster.”

Bob Cusack, the editor-in-chief of The Hill, opined while speaking to Payne that Democrats are in no position to call for an end to the filibuster, and accused the party of overplaying its hand, considering its slim majorities in Congress.

“Sometimes Democrats have been acting the last year like they have a 60-seat majority or 57-seat majority,” Cusack said. “They don’t. They have a 50-seat majority and basically the same in the House. And that’s why it’s a struggle to pass some controversial bills.”

Payne then accused Biden and Democrats of hypocrisy, arguing that Senate Democrats used the filibuster hundreds of times before taking a majority in 2020.

Payne said:

And, a lot of contradictions. When the president says a majority rule … then in effect if they were to vote on a filibuster, or getting rid of it, the majority would vote against it. When the president brought up dark money, in the last election $1 billion dollars, but President Biden got $174 million in anonymous donations — back then, President Trump only got $25 million. When he talked about the filibuster and its vicious, insidious nature and its racist history, well, as it turns out, from 2019 to 2020, Democrats used it 328 times, shattering a record. So, I mean, the hypocrisy is on full display there, Bob.

Payne concluded, “He was elected to be a uniter. A uniter of all Americans. And it’s just, it’s not happening.”

