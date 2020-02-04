NBC News’ national political correspondent Steve Kornacki became flustered as the data from the Iowa Caucus began to roll in, Monday, and asked for a three minute break to “try to get a handle on this.”

As Kornacki tried to compare the Iowa Caucus data from 2016 with 2020, he seemed to become flustered with all of the data.

Kornacki then spoke to producers through his microphone, asking, “I’m sorry, what are you telling me?”

“Let me just go back to this right here… Yeah, okay,” he continued, before requesting, “I’m gonna ask if you could give me three minutes to try to get a handle on this,” as he and the other hosts laughed.

Brian Williams then took over, remarking, “This is like you missed the Super Bowl, we’re handing you the score, and you’re wondering how we got to the final score.”

“When Steve is back with us, among the questions we have for him is: Will we ever call the state? Will we ever project a winner in Iowa?” he continued. “Will Iowa ever have the idea, ‘Hey should we just vote on people?'”

