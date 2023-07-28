‘The Man is a Cult Leader’: Michael Cohen Explains Why Trump Minions Remain Loyal Even it Leads Them ‘Behind Bars’

Former Trump attorney — turned professional Trump critic — Michael Cohen had a LOT to say about the recent federal charges brought forth against the former president by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Cohen appeared on CNN This Morning Friday to offer insight into the superseding indictment against former President Donald Trump, which went public on Thursday. The charges allege the former president ordered the security footage at his Palm Beach residence Mar-a-Lago and directed boxes of papers — likely including classified documents — to be moved to his summer residence in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Anchor Erica Hill asked Cohen if his experience was similar to that of Walt Nauta, who is also under indictment for alleged conspiracy to hide classified documents and obstruct justice.

Cohen affirmedthat his experience is very similar to what was described in the indictment: “Everybody running around, we got to take care of the boss, Do what the boss said.” He also said that “there are more nefarious reasons that Donald is keeping these documents” than just appeasing his id or ego.

He then offered this advice to Nauta, saying, “Run” from Trump as quickly as possible. “First of all, he’s not going to get to an attorney. He’s not going to pay for the attorney,” drawing from his own experience, adding, “He’s not going to pay for it unless you stay on message. And if you stay on message, you will end up behind bars.”

Hill pressed on why Trump’s minions appear to put their loyalty to their boss above their personal well-being.

“The man is a cult leader, plain and simple,” Cohen replied. “And he has managed to indoctrinate into this cohort Many millions of people. Many millions of Americans will party with their hard-earned dollars to give it to a billionaire so he can fix it all.

Hill: Michael, good to have you with us this morning. As. As we look at this new superseding indictment, as Sara just went through that very important timeline there. What struck me is what allegedly happened with Walt Naidoo shifting these travel plans abruptly, going down to Mar a Lago to talk to folks down there. In your role when you work for the former president, is this something you would have been dispatched to do?

Cohen: Oh, there’s no doubt about it. This is so part of the Trump playbook that when I heard it on television, it didn’t surprise me at all. Everybody running around, we got to take care of the boss, Do what the boss said. You know, you may remember, Eric, I had said on this program a long time ago when we first started coming out that this is not this is not unusual for Donald Trump to want to get rid of documentation, delete stuff. And the real question that we have to ask is, what documents does he have? What documents did he show to the people? You know, is this his ID? Is it his ego? Was it in order to be able to show work with letters from Vladimir Putin or Kim Jong un? And the answer to that is no. And I stated that I believe that there’s more nefarious reasons that Donald is keeping these documents. And I’m shocked and I’m appalled that there are still people that are supporting him when you must understand that he is placing national security in complete chaos simply for his own personal benefit.

Hill: And if there is more, it will be interesting if, in fact, those come out. You raised interesting and important concerns, as you point out. I want to get your take on a couple of other things, though, because as you say, this is a page right from the playbook. One thing that does stand out as rather unusual is a 24 minute phone call. Can you recall Donald Trump having a 24 minute phone call with someone? And if so, why would he stay on the phone so long?

Cohen: Yeah, I’ve had 24 minute phone calls with Donald.

Hill: But when you were his attorney.

Cohen: It was sometimes personal. Sometimes it was. It was over issues that needed to be resolved. And he would go sometimes into lengthy discussion in terms of what he wanted done with pretty, you know, with real specificity, which is why it would take longer. I mean, 24 minutes for Donald is an eternity. It doesn’t happen often. So it’s obviously about something that is a real significant and important.

Hill: So significant, but not entirely surprising to you that it would last that long. And loyalty, as as many of us have discussed with you and so many people have also discussed, is key for Donald Trump. I want to go through some of what we learned in this superseding indictment, which alleges that in the weeks after the FBI found the documents in the storage room, that what Nada reached out to a Trump employee to ask, quote, Someone just wants to make sure Carlos is good. Referring to Carlos Jr Olivera, who again, is the new defendant. Now with the superseding indictment, the employee allegedly told now to the deal Alvaro was loyal and wouldn’t do anything to effect his relationship with Trump. The information was then relayed, and according to the indictment, that very same day Trump himself called De Oliveira, told him he would get him an attorney. I know you’ve talked about what your loyalty to Donald Trump cost you. What would you tell Carlos de Oliveira in this moment?

Cohen: And sadly, I’ve made this statement to many different people, starting with like Rudy Giuliani and so many others walking, run, Walt, run, run in space. First of all, he’s not going to get to an attorney. He’s not going to pay for the attorney. You may have just seen that with the settlement that I just was engaged in. He’s not going to pay for it unless you stay on message. And if you stay on message, you will end up behind bars. There’s no doubt about it. You know why things that I’m also doesn’t understand is he doesn’t understand technology at all when he thinks that, you know, you can just delete it from the local server. What he’s missing is the fact that there’s another server, the main server which was out at the Trump Organization property that somehow everything was downloaded to. And the fact that he wanted to get rid of this information, which in law is called spoliation after he had a subpoena. This is really damaging stuff, but it just doesn’t seem to be damaging to that 36 37% of the GOP loyalists that no matter what he does, they are standing behind him. I wonder if they’ll stand behind him if, God forbid, there is another attack on America as a direct result of his negligence.

Hill: But, you know, as as we look to see how this plays out and what the reaction is, especially tonight in Iowa, you lay out the consequences that you have vowed, obviously, from your loyalty and what others have dealt with as well. How is it that Donald Trump continues to bring people into his orbit and to garner that loyalty? What is he What is he providing? Maybe it’s a promise of an attorney. Would you say he’s not going to pay those fees? What is it? What do you think he’s promising people?

Cohen: Yeah, they look, it’s not as devious as you might think. The man is a cult leader, plain and simple, and he has managed to indoctrinate into this cohort Many millions of people. Many millions of Americans will party with their hard earned dollars to give it to a billionaire so he can fix it all. 757. Or to pay for his own legal fees or his own responsibilities. Why we do it? Why I did it. I don’t have an I don’t really have a good enough to give it to you that would satisfy anyone, myself or even my family. That’s still asking the same question. There’s something there’s something about ourselves that we will finally. That. I can’t explain it. It’s something that you would probably need a cold expert to explain. And what is it that they say? What is it that they do and what we’re missing? Who cells that caused us to stay in this cult.

Hill: Michael Cohen, appreciate the insight. Thank you.