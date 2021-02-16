White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was questioned over the Biden administration’s handling of the TJ Ducklo, after he resigned from the White House over allegations he harassed a reporter.

NBC’s Peter Alexander noted to Psaki that Ducklo left the job days after the White House suspended him over a report that he made threatening, misogynistic comments to Politico journalist Tara Palmeri.

Alexander reminded Psaki that President Joe Biden said on his first day in office he would fire anyone on his team who disrespects their colleagues.

“He didn’t fire TJ on the spot. He has since resigned,” Alexander noted. “Has the president’s position on talking down or disrespecting others changed?”

Psaki’s answer:

I think the president leads by example, and I try to do the same. On Saturday, when we announced that TJ Ducklo had resigned his position — something we all agreed was the right path forward — I made clear that every day, we’re going to meet the standard set out by the president in treating others with dignity and respect.

Psaki concluded by saying Ducklo is “no longer employed here, and I think that speaks for itself.”

