CNN’s Van Jones and Rick Santorum got heated after the presidential debate Thursday night on the exchange on immigration and President Donald Trump’s claims about children at the border.

Santorum said that Trump “completely skewered Joe Biden” as a typical politician and he dinged Biden for looking at his watch.

Jones followed up by saying Trump “did his best ever, and his best was not good enough.”

“It was the same stuff, just with a little bit less volume on it, but no plan for the future,” Jones continued. “He sounded better, he looked better, but there was nothing there.”

He went on to call out Trump’s “shocking lack of humanity” in his response to children at the border separated from their parents, saying, “No apology. I mean, a human being just would’ve said, ‘Hey, I can’t sleep at night just thinking about those kids. I’m doing everything I can for those kids.’ For him to get up there and lie and say that they’re being treated well was horrific, it was inhuman.”

“We’re not keeping kids in cages anymore,” Santorum said.

“Where are their parents?” Jones asked.

Santorum credited the president fo asking “who built the cages,” but Jones shot back, “And who used them in horrific, barbaric ways?”

“The horrific abuses — I don’t think you guys want to have this conversation with the American people,” he added.

Santorum said Trump was talking about how the children “are being taken care of now, not how they were taken care of then.”

“I know a lot more about this than you do, senator,” Jones said. “Those children are still in very nasty situations. The way that they are deliberately dehumanizing people at the border in this country is a stench in the nostrils of God.”

