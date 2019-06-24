CNN host Brian Stelter said Donald Trump’s military policy toward Iran is reflective of the “Fox-Trump feedback loop,” pointing to reports that the president backed off missile strikes against the country after conversations with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Stelter, who made the comments on Sunday’s airing of Reliable Sources, began the segment by showing a 2015 clip of Meet the Press host Chuck Todd in which Trump said he gets his military advice from “the shows.”

“Tucker Carlson, Fox host, has been staunchly in the anti-war camp, advising the president, pleading with the president not to talk to Iran,” Stelter observed. “But there’s also a pro-war faction at Fox. Sean Hannity talking about Trump bombing the hell out of Iran.”

“Here is what’s interesting about what happened,” he continued. “The president pulled back from the strike plan, the hosts on Fox, some of them like Brian Kilmeade said it was a mistake, showed weakness but others like Judge Jeanine Pirro are now praising the president.”

Pirro said the president showed “common sense” by pulling out of the planned strikes against Iran.

Later in the Reliable Sources segment, CNN national security analyst Samantha Vinograd suggested Trump unplug from the network shows and return to the situation room:

“We’ve known for a long time that president trump has a shadow cabinet… They don’t have up-to-date intelligence on the state of play on the ground… Donald Trump should turn off the television and get back to the situation room. And the fact that he is wargaming through the media right now, he is tweeting about why he called off the strike or pulled back, he made the right decision in my opinion but the fact that he is allowing this to play out in the media means that the whole world knows about his indecision and, by the way, Iran can use this to play the victim card. Every time the president tweets with his plans, Iran can say that the united states was about to attack them. This should all be happening behind closed doors and President Trump should turn off the television for a change.”

“It does show the Fox-Trump feedback loop,” Stelter added.

via CNN.

