‘The Ultimate Act of Anti-Semitism’: George Santos’s Opponent Condemns His Invoking the Holocaust in Fake Heritage Claims

Robert Zimmerman, the Democrat congressional candidate George Santos (R) defeated in New York’s 3rd district, slammed his opponent for using the Holocaust in his false biography.

Zimmerman joined CNN This Morning on Wednesday to talk about his call for Santos to resign as congressman-elect and face off with him again in a special election. Zimmerman’s demand for a new election stems from the public scrutiny that has been raised against Santos ever since the latter admitted to fabricating numerous major aspects of his personal background while running for office.

In his conversation with CNN, Zimmerman presumed Santos won’t resign, describing him as a “pathological liar” and “incapable of shame.” Poppy Harlow asked Zimmerman if he thinks he would have won against Santos if the falsehoods came to light before the election.

His answer:

I think had there been this national focus on the lies he told about his education, his job career, lying about his faith, using the tragic shooting at the Pulse night club as a political stunt, or for that matter, lying about his connection to the Holocaust. Using the Holocaust as a political prop, I think something as vile as that — I think had all of this gotten this kind of national attention, yeah it might’ve made a difference. I think it would have made a difference in the election.

Santos faces outrage for, among a series of other inventions, claiming his mother was Jewish, and that his grandparents escaped from the Nazis during World War II.

“The idea he would use the Holocaust — the unspeakable tragedy of the Holocaust — as a political stunt, it is such a hateful, disrespectful act to take towards the Jewish community” he said. “It really is the ultimate act of anti-semitism when you try to manipulate and exploit a tragedy like that for political gain.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com