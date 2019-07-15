The panelists of The View united Monday morning to absolutely destroy President Donald Trump for his racist tweets at four Congresswomen over the weekend. But they reserved most of their condemnation for a Republican party which has — to this point — refused to condemn the commander-in-chief.

In a scorching opening segment, the panel shredded Republicans for not denouncing the president. Meghan McCain, the lone conservative, buried Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) over a Fox & Friends segment in which he referred to the congresswomen as “anti-America,” “anti-Semitic,” and “a bunch of communists.”

“Seeing you on Fox & Friends was particularly, particularly hurtful,” McCain said.

McCain went on to urge her colleagues to blast the GOP for their silence

“Go at it, ladies,” McCain said. “Have a free for all. The cowardice I’m seeing — Republicans not speaking out … today is embarrassing.”

“Bravo!” Whoopi Goldberg said.

“The silence is deafening,” Sunny Hostin added.

McCain went on to implore the audience — seldom her ally — to whoop it up in support of her point.

“All of you, have at it!” McCain said to the audience. “All of you go crazy. It’s deeply cowardly.”

“The Republican leadership is disgraceful right now,” Joy Behar added.

At the close of the segment, Goldberg directly called out African-American members of the GOP.

“Black Republicans, where the hell are you?!” Goldberg said. She added, “Where are you, Republicans?”

