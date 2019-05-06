Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) clashed with several members of The View after he defended President Donald Trump‘s reference to some white nationalists being “good people” while he also condemned Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for her comments about 9/11 and Israel.

Co-host Meghan McCain began the discussion by asking why “Democrats have been so reluctant to call” out Omar for her comments about 9/11 and opposition to the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC.

“Unfortunately we’re playing a team sport today these days,” the lawmaker said. “I think you’re seeing the same issues play out on the Democrat side with someone on their own team — and they’re not sure how to handle it even if they might behind closed doors disagree with what she’s saying,”

Joy Behar defended Omar by noting that “she’s a new congresswoman” while also highlighting comments the president made last month “saying there are good people on both sides and [about] people [who] are yelling Jews will not replace us.”

“There are not good people on both sides,” she added.

“In that same sentence, [Trump] said I’m definitely not referring to white nationalists,” Crenshaw shot back.

In the actual quote they were referencing, Trump told conservative talk radio host Mark Levin in April that “many of those people” marching in the 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right rally “were from the University of Virginia; they were from all around the neighborhood and the area — they just wanted to protest the fact that they want to take down the statue of Robert E. Lee.”

“Now, there were a lot of good people in that group,” he added, despite the Unite the Right rally being explicitly billed as a white nationalist event organized by known racists. “And they were protesting the taking down of statues… And you had some very bad people in each group, too.”

Behar immediately pushed back against Crenshaw’s defense of Trump’s comments, saying, “Why do you apologize for him?! He’s ridiculous.”

The Texas Republican then pivoted his comments to Omar, saying, “When she referred to 9/11 as some people did something… I don’t think it was taken out of context. I don’t think she’s apologized either.” Omar’s remark was made during a speech she gave earlier this year to a group of Muslim American activists about bigotry they have faced post-9/11, even though their community was not involved in the terrorist attack.

Crenshaw also called his fellow lawmaker “dismissive in tones, gesture, and words.”

Whoopi Goldberg defended Omar, saying her “feelings about Israel may not be the same as ours. And so we have to listen so we understand why people feel the way they feel,” since she is one of the first Muslim American lawmakers.

