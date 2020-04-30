The View panned Jared Kushner for boasting that the White House had “great success” with how they handled the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The panel spoke on Thursday about Kushner’s interview with Fox & Friends, wherein the White House adviser and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law claimed “the federal government rose to the challenge and this is a great success story and I think that that’s really what needs to be told.” Meanwhile, the United States has seen over a million confirmed coronavirus cases, and over 61,000 people have died from the virus.

As The View paired Kushner’s remarks with footage of Trump saying “hopefully” he’ll get to hold campaign rallies again, Sunny Hostin called Kushner’s statements “some of the most tone deaf comments I’ve heard from the administration.” Bringing up how many Americans have died so far, Hostin said the White House has a “piss-poor response” to the crisis, and that “to call this a rousing success story is shocking.”

“The cruelty is staggering, and I don’t think Americans are buying it at all,” she went on. “This is not a success story at all, and I think to try to flip it like that is just cruel.”

The conversation continued with Meghan McCain saying Trump is itching to hold rallies again because he’s “nervous” that the crisis could cost him key states in the 2020 election.

“I never thought I would see this in my entire lifetime, but Arizona has a really real possibility of turning into a blue state,” said McCain. “I think it is more important for him to get out and possibly expose people at rallies in my home state, than keep Arizonans safe, and I think it’s a travesty.”

Joy Behar wrapped things up by mocking Trump and his base for being “addicted” to rallies despite the health risks that would be involved if they were to hold one now, adding that Kushner and Trump are like “two toddlers.”

Watch above, via ABC.

