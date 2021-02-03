The View could not contain their laughter as they talked about Mike Lindell and his recent, roller-coaster ride of an appearance on Newsmax.

The MyPillow CEO gave an interview to Bob Sellers on Tuesday, though it was an instant trainwreck since Lindell repeatedly pushed conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems, and Sellers literally walked off the set as Lindell resisted his fact-checking. Whoopi Goldberg rolled footage of the chaos for her colleagues on Wednesday, which drew plenty of laughter from her and Meghan McCain.

“It’s so good!” McCain chuckled. She continued to say “Dominion is not messing around right now” since the company is threatening defamation lawsuits against those who continue to slander them with conspiracy theories.

Newsmax previously gave oxygen to the claims against Dominion, but they backed away from them when the network also faced a possible legal threat.

“I think it really shows that you can’t lie about this anymore because there are going to be ramifications,” McCain said. “And I found it really entertaining to watch Mike Lindell have a baby meltdown on television. It’s so good…I could watch that, like, 30 times.”

Joy Behar also enjoyed the hilarity over Lindell, and she told her colleagues that she actually bought a MyPillow before Lindell went public as a major Trump booster.

“It was basically like sleeping on a manhole cover,” she said, drawing more laughter from McCain “It’s like, cement. It’s like cement on your head. It’s the worst thing.”

Watch above, via ABC.

