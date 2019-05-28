The View Censors Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, During Anti-Trump Screeds

The person operating the “dump” button on The View has been awfully busy Tuesday morning.

In each of the first two segments of the ABC daytime talk show, the audio was cut off for extended portions of the broadcast. First, Whoopi Goldberg was censored just as she threw to the show’s first commercial break. The audio cut out four times as Goldberg was blasting President Donald Trump for some of the insulting nicknames he has applied to his 2020 rivals.

Later, Joy Behar was cut off for two seconds during a rant about Trump trying to court black voters by attacking former Vice President Joe Biden over his role in getting the 1994 crime bill passed.

“Black people know about Charlottesville,” Behar said. “And they know about him saying that (audio cut out). And all the racism, and all the stuff that he says. They know about it, I’m sure.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com