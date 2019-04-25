The View Cheers Joe Biden’s Entry Into 2020 Race: ‘I Had Tears in My Eyes’

The View was excited on Thursday as they discussed Joe Biden‘s official announcement that he’s running for president in 2020.

As the panel looked at the former vice president’s announcement video, Joy Behar gave Biden rave reviews for calling for a return to goodness after that the country has seen in recent years.

“It’s not just about policy right now. He’ll get to that,” Behar said. “America, look at this and say do we want this America back or don’t we? That’s what it’s come down to.”

Abby Huntsman said Biden “totally nailed it” in his announcement, and that “gave me chills throughout my entire body” to be reminded of what Biden represents. She also noted that Biden already seems focused on President Donald Trump regardless of the primaries ahead with his fellow Democratic contenders.

Sunny Hostin strongly agreed:

“I had tears in my eyes. It choked me up literally and I felt his message. When he said we at this moment in time are in a battle for the soul of our nation I felt those words in my soul. That’s what I see. I see that there’s so much hate and division and I believe that it comes from the top. I believe that we are hearing it from the White House.”

Whoopi Goldberg remarked that she wants “somebody I can depend on…I want America back.” She also spoke optimistically about America’s ability to overcome challenges and troubled times in the past.

Meghan McCain was absent from the panel, but her excitement about Biden’s sit-down with The View tomorrow is palpable.

Thrilled that Vice President @JoeBiden will be giving his first exclusive interview since announcing his run for President with us @TheView table tomorrow morning. It’s no secret of my love and friendship with Joe – and I can’t wait to talk to him tomorrow. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zEbijrlqgL — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 25, 2019

