The View Clashes Over Biden’s First Year in Office: ‘So Many Unforced Errors’

The View debated Joe Biden’s track record during his first year as president on Tuesday’s show.

The conversation began with Whoopi Goldberg asking if Biden has a messaging problem in terms of showing the country the positives of his Build Back Better plan and the bipartisan infrastructure deal that just passed through Congress.

Sunny Hostin responded by pointing out the “stark comparison” between Biden and Donald Trump, and while she credited the president for how he “restored the soul of our nation,” she called Biden out by saying “he has been woefully deficient in meeting [his] campaign promises.”

Joy Behar hopped into the discussion by assessing that Biden doesn’t get enough recognition for his accomplishments “because the media is not portraying him as a winner.” As Behar took issue with the media’s framing on Biden and their coverage on November’s jobs report, former Republican congresswoman and guest-host Mia Love countered that “it is easy to be a leader when things are going well, and it is very difficult to be a leader when the crap hits the fan.”

Love continued by listing off several areas where Biden’s performance has come under massive scrutiny, even as she and Behar clashed on whether these issues come down to messaging. Sara Haines eventually managed to get in, and she argued that even though Biden came into office while the country faced a lot of problems, it’s still his responsibility to fix them.

“If you told us you are going to do something, we’re going to hold you to it because you wanted the job,” Love agreed.

“Y’know what Mia?” Behar interjected. “I believe when the chips are down, Americans are going to understand that if Republicans take control of this country again, we are DONE as a country! We are done! Believe it.”

Goldberg urged the panel to “calm down y’all,” but she threw to commercials shortly after. When the show came back from break, Goldberg picked up the conversation back up as she said she was happy Biden managed to accomplish as much as he did between Covid and every other issue he has faced so far.

“It’s not everything. It’s not the way I would like to see it done. I would do it differently if I was president, be you, you know, I’m not running,” Goldberg said.

Hostin got back in by arguing that Biden’s low approval numbers are because “people have lost confidence, especially the people that brought him to the dance.” She continued to call out Biden for “so many unforced errors,” and she flared up with Goldberg as she exclaimed that “he was supposed to be a change-maker.”

“Yes he was!” Goldberg retorted. “He came in, and he had a pile of doody, and he had to clean it up!”

Watch above, via ABC.

