The View Clashes Over Iran Tensions: ‘I Am Not Mad That Soleimani Was Killed’

The co-hosts of The View today discussed Iran and got a bit heated over the strike that took out top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Joy Behar kicked off the show’s second segment highlighting how Trump’s actions on Iran led to Richard Spencer saying he regrets voting for the president.

Prior to President Donald Trump’s address this morning, Abby Huntsman asked what the U.S. strategy is now. “We have to be careful, we have to be so thoughtful about what all of this means.”

“When we have to take comfort in the fact that Iran is not disproportionately responding to the actions of our president, we are in a really precarious situation,” Sunny Hostin said, “because it’s our president then who is being the provocative person and Iran is the one that’s showing the restraint. We should be showing restraint.”

Meghan McCain responded, “What led up to this was the killing of civilians, the aggressions against our naval warships. They have been harassing us for a long time.”

“People have had a bug up their behind about Iran for quite some time,” Whoopi Goldberg said, bringing up the Iran deal and how people had been “mad” about it. McCain said she wasn’t exactly thrilled with it either.

Goldberg said Trump’s “not a guy who’s looking diplomatically to keep a war from happening.”

“I’m happy that Iran didn’t send a missile. I would like to know what the imminent threat was,” she added.

“From the perspective of the imminent threat is that they were escalating and escalating and American civilians were killed,” McCain said. “Unlike in the Obama Administration, President Trump made threats on Twitter. I know everyone disagrees with that, but for the first time it’s a complete and total paradigm shift from where the Obama administration was, which was the apology tour.”

At one point McCain acknowledged she’s “incredibly hawkish” and said, “I am not mad that Soleimani is killed.”

Goldberg responded, “Let me say this so that we’re all really clear. No one is saying that, ‘Oh, we’re really disappointed he was killed.’ That’s not what we’re saying. I’m saying if you’re going to go kill somebody that’s high up in the government, I’d like to know why, if you say there’s an imminent threat. Does that mean there’s a threat — is there a threat like something’s happening tomorrow. Is it happening here in the United States? What is going on? I don’t like being in the dark.”

