The View co-hosts are “furious” over Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension, according to The Daily Beast.

ABC News announced on Tuesday night that Goldberg would be suspended from The View for two weeks over her saying on Monday’s show that the Holocaust wasn’t “about race.” The suspension came after Goldberg apologized on Monday night and during Tuesday’s show, which included Anti-Defamation League head Jonathan Greenblatt explaining why the Holocaust was about race and about the rise in anti-Semitism in the United States. Greenblatt called on The View to consider adding a Jewish permanent co-host.

According to The Daily Beast:

“People are really upset and don’t understand why it took two days,” an ABC executive told The Daily Beast. But multiple sources said that Goldberg’s co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro are furious with the network’s decision. Navarro, a regular guest host who was on Monday’s broadcast, later told The Daily Beast how sad she was about the entire saga. “I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love The View,” she said on Tuesday evening. “This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an antisemite. Period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say.”

