The View Co-Hosts Argue Kamala Harris Poll Numbers Are Tanking Because She’s a Black Woman, Meghan McCain Disagrees

The hosts of The View debated why Vice President Kamala Harris’ poll numbers have been tanking — the majority attributing it to her race and gender, while Meghan McCain disputed the connection.

“Well, let’s see — what is different about her that we haven’t seen before? What could it be?” Joy Behar cracked when Whoopi Goldberg asked why she thinks Harris has the “lowest approval rating of any vice president since the 70s.”

“Oh, that’s right. She’s a woman and she’s Black. I almost forgot,” she continued on Monday’s The View. “You know, let’s tell the truth here. I mean, it seems like there’s this bombardment of criticism on her and [Joe] Biden coming from the right as if they have been in office for four years. They’ve only been there for what? Six months? … Ok, eight months. Eight months. What are they supposed to do? Change the whole world? Cure — get a cure for cancer? Solve the problem of climate change? Deal with immigration?”

Behar went on to urge Harris critics to “back off,” adding that she’s been handed the difficult task of dealing with immigration

McCain disputed the claim that her rating was “all about race and gender,” saying that Harris “stumbled when she was running for president,” noting that she dropped out before the Iowa caucuses.

“I mean, I think it’s interesting the tone from the media on her leadership on immigration because when there were kids in cages on the border under President [Donald] Trump, it was horrific and now we aren’t even allowed to send journalists in to film it and she’s in charge, and it’s ok,” she added. “It’s just a different person in charge of what’s happening on the border. She’s made a lot of tactical errors and you don’t have to just take it from me because I’m obviously a biased actor given that I’m a Republican. But places like Politico and Axios reported how disappointed the White House was in her first foreign trip.”

She went on to claim that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) “would put her in the ground” if he were to run against Harris in a presidential election, adding that “Republicans would love nothing more than to run against Vice President Harris.”

Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines both agreed with Behar’s take that Harris’ approval ratings are largely tanking because she is the first Black woman to hold the position of vice president, yet Haines added that there are some “fair criticisms” at play.

“I think Vice President Harris has definitely had some missteps,” Haines admitted, adding that there are legitimate criticisms of Harris regarding her time as vice president.

“You can’t remove that whenever your representation — whenever you’re the first woman or the first woman of color — people aren’t used to seeing that, and I think there’s some bias there that can’t be erased from the equation, but at the end of the day, Mike Pence had a higher rating and I look at him, and he just looked the part. Because then when you heard him speak in some of those things, he undid that,” she said. “I think there are some optics at play, but overall I think there is some fair criticism here.”

