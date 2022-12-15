‘The View’ Co-Hosts Debate Meghan and Harry Documentary: Shameless Money Grab or Deserving of Sympathy?

The View co-hosts Thursday debated the new Netflix documentary series with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who made more damning allegations against the Royal Family.

In the latest episode of Harry and Meghan, the prince recalled a heated family meeting over the couple’s decision to step away from official duties.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” said Harry. “I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother’s name squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family. I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me. Within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother, and yet for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

After playing the soundbite on Thursday’s show, the panel debated whether it was wise for Harry and Meghan to do this docuseries:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: So is this putting this family rift in the spotlight going to help, or is it going to make things worse, or what?

JOY BEHAR: You know, you would think that after their mother — his mother was basically a victim of the paparazzi and all of the attention that she got all over the place, he’d be shy away from all of that.

SARA HAINES: Well, unless your narrative was stolen from your – like, they have not been able to comment and all these stories have been twisted. So it feels like they’re saying, let us clear this up.

BEHAR: For a nice, cool 100 million [dollars], yeah.

SUNNY HOSTIN: I really don’t think it’s about the money.

BEHAR: Oh come on.

HOSTIN: I agree with Sara. I think it’s about owning the narrative. I mean, money is nice, but —

BEHAR: They were cut off from the royal funds. But they still, Meghan had money, Harry still had some money. Diana left them money.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: But Tyler Perry was, like, paying for their security. There was only a little bit left of —

HOSTIN: But Diana left them money.

BEHAR: When you say money, we’re talking how much money?

HOSTIN: I think she left them several million — left her children several million dollars.

BEHAR: A hundred million, though? That’s a lot.

HOSTIN: I’m not sure.

But the point here is, it is true that they bullied Meghan. They bullied her mercilessly. There was a counterterrorism expert that was assigned to them, and he said that she had real death threats and that the Royal Family refused them protection. I think that’s important. I think it’s interesting that they would have a family meeting and make sure that she wasn’t there.

HAINES: A heated family meeting.

HOSTIN: That they don’t understand the meaning of a family. When you get married, you are one. She should have been there as part of that meeting, and I think that they were bullied by Prince William.

BEHAR: Can I just say one thing about that? That they care about blood in that family. If you’re not blood, they don’t care about you. It’s all about the line. You know, [Prince Andrew’s ex-wife] Fergie got into trouble with them, Diana got into — all the in-laws get into trouble because they’re not blood –

HOSTIN: That’s why they’re torn apart, that family.

BEHAR: But with Meghan Markle, it became a race problem also on top of it.

HOSTIN: Yes it did.

BEHAR: That’s the difference.

GRIFFIN: So that’s what I liked and, you know, the documentary’s totally binge-worthy, so not knocking it. I liked that it highlighted the race issue because that’s what made it unique for Meghan, what she faced versus people before her. Also talked a lot about classism, which I thought was important and took on the paparazzi culture.

But on the flip side, they seem to want privacy, yet they’re going out and they already did Oprah, now they’re –

HOSTIN: I explained that already. It’s not about privacy. It’s about character.

GOLDBERG: Let her finish her point.

GRIFFIN: I get the point about taking back the narrative, but you can, if you have a decent nest egg, truly live a private life. Even if you’re Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there are places in this country, in this world where you can live quietly.

And final thing I’ll say, I’ve talked openly, I’m estranged from people in my family. It’s the most painful thing you can experience. Keep that between family. I regret that I have even talked about it with my own family at times.

…

That was my one thing. I think they’re going to regret airing too much of the family grievances.