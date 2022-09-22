‘The View’ Co-Hosts Laugh Out Loud Mocking Trump’s Just ‘By Thinking About It’ Claim: ‘I Am Thinking Him Into Jail’

The View co-hosts laughed out loud mocking former President Donald Trump for saying that documents can be declassified “even by thinking about it.”

Thursday’s The View played a soundbite of Fox News host Sean Hannity’s Wednesday interview with Trump, who defended taking classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, which was raided by the FBI last month over Trump and his people allegedly not handing them back over to the National Archives in a timely manner and over the fear that sources and methods could be put at risk.

“If you’re the president of the United States you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified, even by thinking about it because you’re sending it to Mar-a-Lago or to wherever you’re sending it, and it doesn’t have to be a process,” he said.

After playing the soundbite, co-host Whoopi Goldberg looked like she was meditating.

“What are you doing, Whoopi?” asked co-host Joy Behar.

“I’m thinking him into jail,” Goldberg said after a couple of moments, prompting laughter from her co-hosts.

“You can just think about stuff,” said co-host Sunny Hostin.

“Just think about…,” said Goldberg.

“Just think about stuff and the stuff just happen[s],” said Hostin.

“Yeah,” said Goldberg. “Who knew?”

“Twitter was saying things like ‘he jedi-mind tricked that,’” said co-host Sara Haines.

“You know, like I Dream of Genie,” said co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

“That’s a good one too,” said Goldberg.

Watch above via ABC.

