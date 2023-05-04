The View Co-Hosts Say Trump Doesn’t Want to Debate Because ‘He Thinks He Should Be Coronated’

The View co-hosts slammed Donald Trump for suggesting he won’t participate in the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate hosted by Fox News because he’s currently in the lead and shouldn’t have to subject himself to being “libeled and abused.”

“I love how Trump was, like, it’s a hostile network and anchor. He’s talking about Fox News and Bret Baier, the friendliest network to him, and he’s still afraid to get on stage. It’s such a shame,” said former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel announced last month that Fox would host the first debate in Milwaukee, WI, in August. A second debate is scheduled for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Southern California.

According to The New York Times, “Mr. Trump was furious with Mr. Baier, a Fox host, over his coverage of the 2020 election, in which Mr. Baier refuted many of the election-fraud claims made by the Trump team.”

The last time Trump debated on a stage with other Republicans was in 2016, Griffin said.

“When he frames it the way he says is, basically, ‘well, I have the lead, so I shouldn’t have to, and they’re hostile to me, so why would I do it?’ Because it’s for the country,” Griffin said. “When you run for president, you run to serve the country; when you debate, you work to earn voters’ votes. He’s not willing to do that. He thinks he should just be coronated, which is funny, because he came after Hillary Clinton and the Democrats in 2016, like, ‘It’s a coronation.’ He needs to debate, he needs to be challenged on his ideas.”

Co-host Joy Behar said Trump needs to debate because “he’s a proven loser.”

“But then, why debate if you’re a proven loser?” Sunny Hostin asked.

“Because you have something to prove now. You have to get over the hump,” Behar answered.

Whoopi Goldberg pointed out that Trump is “not the only candidate on the Republican side.” The other declared candidates so far include Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, and Larry Elder.

