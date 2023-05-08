The co-hosts on The View got into a heated debate Monday when Sara Haines took the position that “something else is going on here” beyond easy access to assault-style weapons which is leading to mass shootings in the United States.

“My belief on mental health has evolved slightly on the heels of [Surgeon General] Dr. [Vivek] Murthy saying there’s a loneliness epidemic, which will become endemic in this country,” Haines said. “This is not something that’s going away. It’s due to technology, the numbing of Americans everywhere.”

Haines continued that being exposed to technology like video games and porn causes a disconnect with our humanity.

“Whereas we could see, there’s a mental health component, something’s not right, or loneliness. Something is happening to people,” she said.

Ana Navarro-Cardenas took exception to the mental health debate.

“There’s mental health issues all over the world. There’s young boys watching porn all over the world. There’s loneliness all over the world. The only place that we have an epidemic of war-style weapons is in America and it’s where we have an epidemic of mass shootings,” Navarro said.

Sunny Hostin interjected, “People that have mental hecalth issues are much more likely to be the victims of crime than commit crime.

“I hear Republicans want to talk about everything else other than easy access to guns. They want to talk about undocumented people. They want to talk about immigration. They want to talk about mental health. They want to talk about everything under the sun, but they don’t want to talk about the guns. The guns are the problem, because as you just said, Ana, I don’t know what [Texas] Governor [Greg] Abbott was talking about, ‘people are angry, that’s why this is happening.’ They’re pissed off all over the world, but they’re killing people here.”

