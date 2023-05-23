The View Co-Hosts Spar Over Whether John Fetterman’s Hoodie and Shorts Are Acceptable For A Senator

The View co-hosts sparred over Sen. John Fetterman‘s (D-PA) sartorial sense on Tuesday in light of his recent appearances in a hoodie and shorts.

“Leave it to Republicans to be outraged by a grown man in shorts than the fact that children are being routinely shot in schools these days, not to mention the fact that Ted Cruz — Rafael Cruz is his real name — he showed up in the Senate in workout attire,” said Joy Behar. “There he is. Oh, he said that he was in the middle of a basketball game. There was no outcry from the Republicans when this guy showed up like that.

“This is all about politics, making trouble for Fetterman, who is an everyman,” Behar continued. “He’s the everyman. That’s why people like him.”

“I sort of disagree,” countered Alyssa Farah Griffin. “I thought it was actually charming when he campaigned and wore it, it was the ‘everyman thing,’ but it’s the Senate, and there should be, I think, some level of decorum. By the way, imagine if Elizabeth Warren rolled in in a hoody and shorts, people would be losing their minds.”

Sarah Haines agreed with Griffin. “I know times have changed, but I sort of like that decorum,” she said.

“I think it’s actually quite endearing,” Sunny Hostin remarked. “He has said, ‘I do not look like a typical politician, nor do I look like a typical person’ — he’s 6’8″ — ‘I even lack the political metaphorical sleeves to roll up. All I ever wear are short-sleeved work shirts because hard work is the only way to build our communities back up.'”

“It has to do with comfort,” Whoopi Goldberg argued. “I like to be comfortable. He’s not comfortable in the other stuff.

“He is doing exactly what the American Dream tells you you can do. You can be you,” Goldberg added.

