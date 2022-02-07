The View panel criticized Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Monday for posing maskless in front of masked school kids last week.

“Some Georgia Republicans are calling Stacey Abrams a hypocrite for being unmasked in a photo with school kids during a visit for Black History Month. She’s calling them shameful for using a black history month event to stage a false political attack and it’s just a distraction from their failures to protect people during the pandemic,” said View co-host Joy Behar. “But my question to this panel is shouldn’t she have read the room there? I’m a little bit shocked because Stacey Abrams to me is one of the most intelligent people in politics.”

“Brilliant,” said co-host Sunny Hostin.

“And she kind of slipped up here,” said Behar. “They took a picture of her with these kids without a mask, giving aid and comfort to the other side. That’s what she did.”

“And I’m surprised at her, to tell you the truth,” she added. “That she would slip up.”

Hostin lamented:

Why do that? Why give the Right more ammunition? I mean, they always go after her anyway, and I think it was really hypocritical actually. First, her statement. First of all, this has nothing to do with Black History Month. The point is she was not wearing a mask when she is one of those proponents of mask mandates, and she said, I think, in her statement, her people said that she asked to — she removed it — I’m sorry, “She wore a mask to the school, but later removed it so she could be heard by students watching remotely, and for the photos on the condition that everyone around her was wearing masks.” She should’ve worn a mask. That’s a lame excuse.

Later on in the segment, co-host Sara Haines said that “in her defense, she’s better than that. Like she knows better.”

“It’s shocking because she’s such a good strategist,” said Behar. “Also, she strategizes.”

“It was an unforced error of the worst sort because I don’t know that I necessarily believe that politicians are role models anymore, but to many people she is, and you want better from your role model,” said Hostin. “Model the correct behavior.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com