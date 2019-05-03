The View Debates Facebook Bans of Alex Jones and Others: ‘Slippery Slope,’ What if They Ban Ilhan Omar?

The View panel had some differing opinions, Friday, as they debated Facebook’s ban on various political figures who’ve been classified as “dangerous” extremists.

When Joy Behar raised the question of whether the ban infringes on any First Amendment rights, Sunny Hostin explained that as a private company, Facebook can monitor their content and decide how their service is being used. However, she also said it “makes me uncomfortable that you have this private organization being able to take away the speech of private individuals.”

Ana Navarro was much less sympathetic, saying the figures who were banned — including Alex Jones, Louis Farrakhan, and Laura Loomer — are “horrible for our society,” and the First Amendment allows for certain restrictions on speech that carries a risk of hurting people. Behar brought the conversation back to the idea that the ban is a “slippery slope,” noting “you can say [Rep.] Ilhan Omar can’t be on there now” because of how frequently the congresswoman draws controversy for her online commentary.

Abby Huntsman believes the problem lies with social media culture in general, saying the platforms foster bullying and isolation that goes beyond the promotion of blatantly violent, hateful rhetoric. Meghan McCain questioned whether Facebook has too much power and influence over American political discourse, and said that the live-streaming of the Christchurch massacre shows Facebook still needs work in stopping terrorist propaganda.

Watch above, via ABC.

