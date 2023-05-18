The co-hosts of The View took on Prince Harry and Meghan’s account of their “near catastrophic car chase” around New York City this week, with Whoopi Goldberg saying, “Those are L.A. words.”

“I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we’d all make it to the theater on time,” Goldberg quipped. “But I think their spokesperson referenced something you’d generally reference in Los Angeles — that’s where you have chases, where you can move at high speeds.”

The show played a clip of the taxi driver who said the paparazzi weren’t being particularly aggressive:

No, no. They were behind us. I mean, they were on top of us, but that was pretty much it. There was nothing more, you know. They kept their distance. It was just like journalists, everybody else, trying to get picture, make a quick buck.

Joy Behar added, “But, he did say, the taxi driver did say, they’re not from New York. They were scared.”

“I think this was just a P.R. failure and a planning one,” said former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin. “And I preface this by saying, no one deserves to be harassed or made to feel unsafe by paparazzi. P.R., immediately that statement went out, and it evoked Princess Diana.”

“It evoked the actual high-speed chase — she died within seven minutes of being in the car in Paris when that took place. So, it immediately panicked the public because obviously, no one can relate to Harry’s trauma on this, but that’s also a public trauma. We all remember when that happened. So, I think it immediately made it sound very, very serious,” Farah Griffin concluded.

“What if they felt like that, though?” asked Sunny Hostin.

“They may have felt like that but the other is planning. This city accommodates heads of states, the biggest celebrities, Taylor Swift gets around New York and she has just as many paparazzi in her face. But you plan,” Farah Griffin said.

Watch The View clip above.

