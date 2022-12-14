The View Drags GOP Congresswoman’s Tearful Opposition to Respect for Marriage Act: ‘Very Unhappy Person’

The View ripped into conservatives and especially Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) Tuesday for their opposition to the Respect for Marriage Act.

The show began on Wednesday with Whoopi Goldberg celebrating how President Joe Biden signed the bill into law at the White House. Goldberg was astonished that same-sex marriage is still a subject of debate in America, telling people to “back up” before telling others who they can and can’t marry.

Back up! This is America! And if you don’t protect people’s right to get married, to be taken care of, I don’t understand. What do you want? It’s not about religion. Not everybody believes what you believe, and if we’re going to celebrate religious freedom, get out the way of other people’s religious freedom. Not everybody believes that that’s not a right way to go. If you don’t, don’t marry a gay person, okay? It really is that simple.

Joy Behar followed up shortly after by putting the spotlight on Hartzler, who went viral last week when she had an emotional moment in Congress when she railed against the “dangerous bill” while claiming its all part of the Democrats’ plan of “dismantling the traditional family.” The View aired video of the tearful episode, which did not go over well with anyone…at all.

“She’s really a very unhappy person,” Sunny Hostin said. Alyssa Farah Griffin followed up with “as a newlywed, I was, like, this doesn’t affect your marriage at all. Why are you so upset about this?”

The conversation went on from there with the panel wondering if Hartzler cares about the sanctity of marriage among straight people when conservatives like Newt Gingrich and Donald Trump have been married and divorced multiple times over.

Watch above via ABC.

