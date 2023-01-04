‘The View’ Giddy Over Republican In-Fighting Amid Speaker Drama: ‘Enjoying Their Demise’

The View was giddy on Wednesday over Republican in-fighting amid the House Speaker race drama.

Through three ballot rounds, Kevin McCarthy has failed to get the necessary 218 votes to get the gavel. The failure had been predicted. A small contingent of Republicans, mostly from the hardline-conservative Freedom Caucus, have insisted they will not back McCarthy for Speaker. With 222 Republicans in the lower congressional chamber, McCarthy could not afford to lose more than four Republicans.

During Wednesday’s The View, co-host Joy Behar expressed pleasure over the GOP failing to get its act together and elect a Speaker.

I had a little what they call schadenfreude watching this. I sort of enjoyed that they’re in such disarray because they deserve it. It was nice they took a break from destroying the country and started to turn on each other. I was reading one time about turtles one time, and apparently if you have turtles in an aquarium and then you don’t feed them long enough, they will start to eat each other. Well, that’s what’s going on in Congress right now. … And I’m not just talking about Mitch McConnell when I talk about turtles here. I’m talking about all of them.

Behar said she was “not gloating,” rather “enjoying their demise because they are the most destructive force in politics in my lifetime, and I was not even there in 1923. Although some people think I was.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin put the blame on McCarthy and those opposing him.

“What’s crazy about this is it’s a mess of Kevin McCarthy’s own making. He made a deal with the devil,” she said, referring to former President Donald Trump, who is supporting McCarthy’s Speaker bid. “He after Jan. 6 said, ‘I’m done with this guy,’ then went back to Mar-a-Logo and begged for his support.

“Every step he has taken has been to be Speaker, and that right-most flank is not going to budge. He needs to wake up because, yes, they’re being obstructionists and they’re holding the House hostage, but I would argue Kevin McCarthy’s also being an obstructionist. Three times they said, ‘we don’t want you.’ He won’t step down.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg mocked the election deniers in the House GOP conference.

“When you start showing your hand, people don’t want that. That’s not what they want, but I want to know, who are the election deniers going to deny now?” she said.

Watch above via ABC.

