The View Wednesday morning went in on the continued pressure for Labor Sec. Alex Acosta to resign amid the scrutiny into people connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

Acosta signed off on Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement, and given the charges against Epstein this week on sex trafficking, he’s coming under intense scrutiny (and is expected to hold a press conference this afternoon).

The View co-hosts first knocked President Donald Trump for saying he feels “badly” for Acosta. Sunny Hostin noted Trump’s tendency to stick by some people, “but you would think he would break rank with someone like Acosta who a judge has found has broken the law, has broken the law in terms of not meeting with victims before taking a plea deal.”

The case, Joy Behar said, shows you “how powerful people stick together.”

Meghan McCain agreed, bringing up the disturbing allegations from Jennifer Araoz this morning and saying, “He should rot in jail and anyone who helped aid and abet him, across the board, and if that’s like Cyrus Vance in New York, his office––whomever let this happen to this many girls just because this guy was wealthy and powerful, they should all rot in jail.”

At one point Whoopi Goldberg asked why more evangelicals aren’t speaking out on this. McCain said, “I don’t think evangelicals are okay with pedophilia,” and countered that they shouldn’t “blame evangelicals right now.”

