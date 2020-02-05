The cast of The View went off Wednesday morning asking why President Donald Trump presented Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union.

“I am very sorry that Rush is ill, because you never want to wish bad stuff on people. He has stage four cancer,” Whoopi Goldberg began. “But I’m sorry, I thought that the Medal of… Freedom was supposed to go to people who actually did stuff.”

“You’ve got a Tuskegee airman sitting there. And how about — if you’re going to give the Medal of Freedom to someone who actually has made differences in the country and done all kind of stuff, how about giving it to Elijah Cummings’ wife as a thank you for all of his service?” Goldberg asked.

“Because he’s playing to his base,” Meghan McCain replied, noting Limbaugh’s massive audience and the influence he has in the country, particularly with conservatives.

Joy Behar said of Limbaugh, “He’s been so racist and so misogynistic over the years, to give him — who’s next, Roger Stone? Or Steve Bannon?”

“He’s said a lot of awful things,” McCain said.

“I don’t think it was lost on the black community that he gave that honor to Rush Limbaugh during Black History Month, sitting next to a Tuskegee airman on Rosa Parks Day,” Sunny Hostin added. “Rush Limbaugh was a long time birther.”

“Melania [Trump] — the other birther — put the thing on him,” Behar added.

“Don’t talk to me about what you’ve done for the black community,” Hostin said.

You can watch above, via ABC.

