The View co-host Sunny Hostin ripped guest co-host and former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah on Monday over, as Farah put it, “what looked like bigoted policies.”

Farah served in the White House under then-President Donald Trump from April 7, 2020, until the following Dec. 4.

“When I think about it, you join in April 2020, that’s like four years in, we know who he was,” said Hostin. “How do you do that?”

Farah responded with what appeared to be nervous laughter and said, “It’s a fair point.”

“It’s a fair question,” said Hostin. “I mean, you know who this person is. He’s the person that grabs them by the you-know-what and you’re working for him.”

“I didn’t have any illusions about who the president was,” responded Farah, who mentioned that she served as Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary for two years. She served in that role from October 2017 to September 2019.

“So I was tangentially working with the Trump White House. Different building. But serving a very different man,” said Farah.

In response, Hostin compared Farah to a particular Star Wars character working under the series’ main villain.

“Well, you’re not working for Darth Vader, but you’re a stormtrooper,” she said.

Farah laughed and said, “That is actually very well said.”

Farah went on to praise Trump’s economic policies and gave “a lot of credit to some of the smart staff around Donald Trump.”

“So Larry Kudlow was someone I believed in a lot,” she said. “Andrew Olmen, who’s actually his deputy, the other smart Bush-era policymakers who tried to create the most inclusive economy in American history.” Kudlow, now a host on Fox Business, was the director of the National Economic Council, which advises the president on economic policy.

“And we got there,” continued Farah. “But the problem was you couldn’t get away from things like the Muslim ban or what looked like bigoted policies on the border.”

Hostin said, “Hundreds of thousands of people died from a pandemic that didn’t have to.”

Farah didn’t respond as co-host Sarah Haines jumped in to ask Farah a question.

