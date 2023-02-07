The View Grills Karine Jean-Pierre About Biden’s Poor Polling: He Can’t Even Clear the ‘Low Bar’ of Trump’s Numbers

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mostly got to tout the wins of the administration during an appearance on The View ahead of the State of the Union address, but she also faced a grilling over some dismal polls.

During Jean-Pierre’s appearance, co-host Sara Haines brought data from an ABC News/Washington Post poll that found over 40 percent of Americans felt they are worse off since Joe Biden became president. That’s the highest mark for that question in decades, the outlets stated.

“Now if the economy is strong, why don’t more Americans feel that way?” Haines asked.

Jean-Pierre said it’s been a “hard couple of years,” citing the Covid pandemic, but also listing economic wins for the administration, including record low unemployment, and solid jobs reports. While she acknowledged many are still struggling, especially due to inflation, Jean-Pierre claimed Biden has “transformed” the way we think about the economy.

“What the president has done is transform the way we think about it, right? We used to talk about the trickle down economy. He doesn’t say that. He doesn’t believe in that. He believes in building an economy from the bottom up, middle out,” she said.

The press secretary later also dismissed poor polling, saying the numbers fluctuate too much to be prioritized.

“Polls go up. Polls go down. We all know this. I know you all talk about this very often, so we know that’s a reality,” she said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pressed on more bad date for the president anyway, citing the same ABC/Post poll, specifically the part suggesting 58 percent of Democrat or Democrat-leaning voters prefer someone other than Biden run in 2024.

“Voters are even less enthused about Biden running again than Trump, a low bar. How do you respond to that fact that a whopping 58 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning want someone other than the president to run,” she said.

Jean-Pierre managed to sidestep another poll rant by citing the Hatch Act, saying she can only repeat what Biden has said about 2024.

“He intends to run,” she said.

Watch above via ABC.

