The View Hosts Become Fashion Police To Trash Marjorie Taylor Greene’s SOTU Style: ‘It Looked Like She Skinned My Puppy’

The hosts of The View put on their fashion police hats on Wednesday, mainly to mock the State of the Union wardrobe of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

While speaking about the State of the Union, Alyssa Farah Griffin turned her attention to Greene and her jacket.

“I was distracted by Marjorie Taylor Green’s jacket. It looked like she skinned my puppy,” Griffin said.

Greene was sporting a furry white jacket, which got plenty of airtime as she was one of the Republicans heckling President Joe Biden during his address, something she declared on Wednesday she has no regrets about.

This is the state of our union. pic.twitter.com/ZApDN7mYMT — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 8, 2023

Sunny Hostin called the outfit a “little Cruella de Vil,” the Disney villain from 101 Dalmations.

Sara Haines threw some shade at the yellow dress worn by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), an outfit that was widely mocked on social media during Biden’s address.

“I will take your MTG and raise you a Kyrsten Sinema,” she said, noting comparisons made between the senator and Big Bird.

Wow you never think it'll happen, but it looks like she DID wear that bridesmaid dress again pic.twitter.com/ncwW5NDHEe — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 8, 2023

“These two broads thought they were going to the Met Gala,” Joy Behar said.

Hostin steered the conversation back to Greene and said she should be made to apologize for her behavior.

Whoopi Goldberg added to this by insisting Democrats never behaved in such a way under former President Donald Trump.

“You don’t have to like what he says, but you owe him the respect. He is the president. And for God’s sake, we had to listen to you know who and nobody yelled, nobody said, ‘you’re a liar, you’re a moron,'” she said.

Behar mentioned Nancy Pelosi ripping up a copy of Trump’s State of the Union address in front of cameras, but Goldberg dismissed this saying the act was done when the address was “finished.” She also offered some advice to McCarthy.

“You need to get your party in order, man,” she said.

