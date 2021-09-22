With Ryan Murphy’s FX series Impeachment: American Crime Story, and HBO Max’s latest documentary on the world of public shaming and cancel culture, Monica Lewinsky is back in the headlines.

Lewinsky, a producer of Impeachment, was a hot topic on The View Wednesday, with Joy Behar cracking that she has been discussing the former White House intern on the show since it started in 1997.

Behar went on to reveal that she does not regret anything she said about Lewinsky amid the scandal that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998.

“I don’t regret any joke I ever did,” she said. “Because in the moment it was funny and it was relevant — my intention is never to hurt anybody’s feelings, so I’m coming from a pure place with it.”

The hosts went on to debate whether or not Lewinsky was a victim throughout her affair with the former president, as well as after the impeachment scandal, given she was shamed by figures in the media.

“Did the punishment fit the crime?” Sara Haines asked before answering her own question. “No. She became a pariah. And Hillary [Clinton] suffered … the women in Bill Clinton’s life suffered more than he did.”

Sunny Hostin took issue with that claim, noting that Clinton was impeached for his actions, which prompted Haines to question if his impeachment impacted his daily life.

Hostin later disputed that Lewinsky was ever canceled by the internet, pointing to the “consequences” one would face for “having an affair with the married president of the United States.”

The host pointed to Lewinsky’s past handbag line and her gig as host of reality dating show Mr. Personality.

“Now she is a producer of movies based on this affair — her life. I think her net worth is in the millions of dollars, she is part of the one percent!” Hostin added.

After a commercial break, Hostin continued to go after Lewinsky, who Haines identified as a victim of her affair with the former president.

Haines argued that Lewinsky was being punished by the public based on a mistake she made at 22-years-old, noting that Lewinsky changed her name to avoid negative attention.

“You see Monica as a victim?” Hostin asked Haines at one point.

“I see her as more of a victim [than Clinton],” Haines said. “Even thinking equalizing that they both did something wrong is minimizing what was done here. You have a grown man, who is married, took vows, has loyalties and fidelities to a wife. He chose to be a dog, which we have forgiven for years. She was a girl who didn’t have a string of these types of things. She didn’t have a history of potential assaults or abuse of power — she was 22.”

Hostin continued to push back, hitting at Lewinsky for “making her career” on her past mistakes by producing a series on the impeachment scandal.

“In the #MeToo movement that is saying, you deserved to be heard. Let us hear your story … because she didn’t get to tell hers openly … She was fat-shamed, she was slut-shamed,” Haines said.

“She produced a movie and now she’s producing another movie,” Hostin shot back. She continued to take issue with the channels Lewinsky has used to voice her opinions on her relationship with Clinton, pointing to her Ted Talk and her former films.

“[Bill Clinton] himself has made plenty of money since then,” Behar contended.

Watch above, via ABC.

