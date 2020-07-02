The View  Hosts Rip Trump For Calling BLM a ‘Symbol of Hate’: He’s ‘Race Baiting,’ ‘Sending A Very Dangerous Message’

The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin went after President Donald Trump for calling New York City’s plan to paint “Black Lives Matter” on 5th Avenue a “symbol of hate.” The hosts accused him of “sending a very dangerous message” and of trafficking hatred and “race baiting.”

“Now I just want to be clear, does the phrase Black Lives Matter — as a Black person, I’m just curious. Black Lives Matter, is that a symbol of hate to you, sir?” Goldberg asked, referring to Trump’s tweet. “Because I don’t hear Tiffany’s being upset about it. I don’t hear any of the stores that are along 5th Avenue saying anything like that.”

Hostin agreed with her fellow host, calling the message offensive and adding how upsetting it was to see his opinion in writing, before she was cut off due to bad connection.

Host Joy Behar noted that although Trump claimed the painted slogan would be “denigrating this luxury Avenue” he probably meant to use “deface.” “He doesn’t know the right word,” she added. “Really what really defaces 5th Avenue is that gaudy, hideous, gold-infested monument to his massive ego. In my opinion, the Black Lives Matter symbol only improves the neighborhood.”

Hostin returned to claim Trump “traffics in this race baiting, and he traffics in this hatred,” adding, “I know at one time he wanted the Black Lives Matter organization to be deemed a terrorist organization. So, it’s again, this sort of red meat to his base.”

Hostin pointed out that there have been several changes since the organization began in 2013, noting that there is greater support of kneeling during the national anthem as a form of peaceful protest and that there have been nationwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations following the police killing of George Floyd.

“We’re in new times, and he doesn’t seem to get that, that the tide has turned against him,” she said. “And he doesn’t understand that, and I think it’s just shameful. He’s a dinosaur in his thinking.”

Meghan McCain pointed out that the president’s tweeted against the Black Lives Matter movement on the 56th anniversary of the passing of the Civil Rights Act, noting that this is the same “tone-deaf” person who tried to host his Tulsa rally on Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the freedom enslaved African Americans in the United States.

“In this moment, it’s very strange to see him and his team sort of doubling down instead of taking this moment as, Sunny is pointing out, and learning from it as I think a lot of people are taking a breath,” McCain added. “There’s actually a lot of synergy between conservatives and liberals on this issue, especially when it comes to police reform and police violence, and I wish the media and this administration would focus on that because there really is a lot of bipartisan support, and there’s been a lot of reassessment in the past three to four months.”

Watch above, via ABC.

