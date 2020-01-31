The View Hosts Suggest Trump’s Rape Accuser Can Source His DNA From Stormy Daniels… and Rudy Giuliani

The View co-host Joy Behar and CNN commentator Ana Navarro joked that President Donald Trump’s rape accuser E. Jean Carroll could get his DNA sample from Stormy Daniels or Rudy Giuliani.

After discussing the Senate impeachment trial Friday, Behar declared, “Impeachment isn’t the only trial Trump has to worry about. This is a serious story. Writer E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of raping her back in the ‘90s and she kept the dress she wore the day of the alleged attack.”

“She’s asking for a sample of Trump’s DNA for her case. Maybe they could get it from Stormy Daniels?” Behar continued, as the audience gasped. “Bill Clinton had to give his DNA when he was president, so shouldn’t Trump?”

“I think they could get it from Rudy Giuliani, he’s been kissing up to Trump so much,” responded Navarro.

“Take it right off his lips,” Behar added.

Navarro then declared, “Rape is such a serious thing and we’ve got to treat it as a serious allegation, and look at his track record. We heard this guy. We heard this guy boasting about sexual assault on tape. What more evidence do you need that he’s capable of something.”

Upon being asked for her thoughts on the story, co-host Meghan McCain, who was eating a piece of chicken, remarked, “I’m sorry, the chicken is delicious.”

