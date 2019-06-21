The View doesn’t have time for the also-rans in the 2020 primary field.

During a discussion previewing next week’s debates in Miami, the panel roasted the fringe contenders — suggesting they shouldn’t even have bothered tossing their hats in the ring.

“I don’t even remember the rest of them,” Joy Behar said — while looking at a graphic with the first debate lineup.

“Don’t worry about it,” Ana Navarro joked.

“Jay Inslee? Was he here?” Behar asked.

“Jay Inslee has not been here,” Meghan McCain said.

But it turned out that Washington governor Jay Inslee had, in fact, appeared on the program. McCain and the rest of the panel needed to be reminded about Inslee’s visit from their producers.

“Way to make an impression, bro!” McCain snarked. She added, “Sorry honey. I totally forgot. You’re not going to be president!”

The line drew laughter and applause from the audience. McCain used it to make a serious point about the field being too crowded.

“I’m not trying to be a hater, but…Marianne Williamson, you’re wasting our collective time,” she said — name-checking one of the lower-polling candidates.

But, as Sunny Hostin did note, “When we saw the Republican primary, I don’t think any of us thought that Donald Trump was going to be the president.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com