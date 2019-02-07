The View Mocks ‘Presidential Harassment’: ‘Nobody Feels Bad’ for Trump, He’s the ‘Most Powerful Man on the Planet’

The View doesn’t have a whole lot of sympathy for President Donald Trump as he continues to grumble over the ongoing investigations into himself and his businesses.

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) recently announced that he plans to release committee interview transcripts from Robert Mueller‘s probe into potential Russian collusion. As such, Trump is calling Schiff a “political hack” and accusing Democrats of “unlimited presidential harassment.”

When the panel brought this up, Joy Behar started things off by sarcastically asking “what is the world coming to” when the president is scrutinized and questioned over his controversies. Meghan McCain agreed, saying “nobody feels bad for him…you’re the most powerful man in the planet.”

Guest host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro assumed Trump is “pre-gaming the results” and trying to frame himself as a “victim” of an investigation based on a “political vendetta.” The panel went on by discussing the legalities of Schiff’s move, and whether Republicans ought to be more concerned about the open questions surrounding the president

