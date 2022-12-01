‘The View’ Mocks Reporter Asking Sexist Question to New Zealand PM: ‘Do You Guys Get Manis and Pedis Together?’

ABC’s The View mocked a reporter for asking a sexist question to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

During a joint press conference in New Zealand with Ardern and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, reporter Joey Dwyer of the Kiwi radio station Newstalk ZB asked the former, “Are you two meeting just because you’re similar in age and you’ve got a lot of common stuff there, you know, when you got into politics and stuff? Or can Kiwis actually expect to see more deals between our two countries down the line?”

Ardern went viral for shutting down Dwyer’s question.

“My first question is I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked [former U.S. President] Barack Obama and [former New Zealand Prime Minister] John Key and if they met because they were of similar age,” said a smiling Ardern. “We of course have a higher proportion of men in politics. It’s reality. But because two women meet, it’s not simply because of their gender.”

“We are meeting because we are prime ministers,” said Marin.

On Thursday’s The View, the panel had a field day over the viral clip.

“I mean — when you think of all the women who have run countries, I mean, what is this stupid question?” said co-host Whoopi Goldberg. In a mocking tone of voice, Goldberg said, “Are you meeting because you’re two black women? Or are you meeting because you both have breasts?”

“It almost felt like he was saying ‘So do you guys get manis and pedis together? Are you ladies who do lunch?” said co-host Ana Navarro, also in a mocking tone of voice.

“Are you going to Taylor Swift this year?” said co-host Joy Behar gleefully.

