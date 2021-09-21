The View criticized the Biden administration’s response to the thousands of Haitian migrants seeking asylum at the U.S. Southern Border.

On Tuesday’s show, The View aired footage of horse-mounted Border Patrol agents corralling immigrants who were trying to cross into America. The White House has conceded that the images from the border are troubling, and as the Department of Homeland Security says they plan to increase the number of deportation flights, the government is facing public pressure to acknowledge the situation as a crisis.

Whoopi Goldberg noted that many of these immigrants are from Haiti, which has been ravaged in recent months by natural disasters, a coup, and several other crises. Carly Fiorina — who was on the show as a conservative guest host after the departure of Meghan McCain — agreed that the images were horrific, but she wondered why the Biden administration wasn’t more attentive to Haiti.

Why aren’t you talking about Haiti? Why aren’t you doing anything to help Haiti? Why weren’t you prepared for this? This shouldn’t be a surprise. An earthquake, a coup, a pandemic. Of course, people are leaving. Why is it a shock that 15,000 people show up at the border? We’ve got to help them where they are. And the administration should have been I think better prepared, and I wish they would talk about it.

Sunny Hostin questioned why Haitian migrants are being deported while the U.S. has committed to take in thousands of Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban. Sara Haines also offered a disturbed reaction to horse-riding Border Patrol agents, saying “this is what you do if an animal were infesting your yard, you would do something like this.”

“The way people are being treated on that to me is absolutely more disturbing and a little bit more hopeless than I want to feel about this,” she said.

The hosts discussed whether the rejection of immigrants at the border flies in the face of America’s image as a welcoming country. Hostin argued that it’s against the law to deport immigrants back to Haiti if they face life-threatening conditions there.

“I’m so disappointed,” she said. “So disappointed in the Biden administration today. So very disappointed.”

