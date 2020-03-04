ABC’s The View panel ripped into dairy protesters who rushed onto stage Tuesday night to protest Joe Biden. The outspoken talk show co-hosts Wednesday offered stern advice and a history lesson to the demonstrators that were “endangering everyone!”

The co-hosts blasted the dairy protesters for not only putting into danger Jill and Joe Biden but all in attendance at the Super Tuesday victory speech.

“So yesterday Jill Biden — you remember Jill Biden, the one I thought could — anyway, she had to spring into action again to block protestors who stormed the stage and so did Bernie Sanders’ senior campaign adviser,” Co-host Whoopi Goldberg stated, incorrectly identifying Biden advisor Symone Sanders with the Bernie Sanders campaign.

“That’s Symone Sanders,” co-host Meghan McCain stated while adding, “What the hell is going on?”

The co-hosts then all joined in on stating that all major political candidates should be offered security protection.

“There are crazy people out there. There’s wonderful people, but there’s crazy people out there. That was a dairy protester. Joe Biden just sweeps super Tuesday, I don’t give a crap what’s going on with dairy,” McCain continued.

Goldberg then explained why it was so dangerous for the protesters to rush the stage where both Jill and Joe Biden were addressing the crowd from.

“What about the problem that they maybe don’t realize? Maybe they’re too young to understand how dangerous that is. Maybe they don’t remember Robert Kennedy. Maybe they don’t remember all of these things that all of us of a certain age have seen,” Goldberg stated.

Goldberg then offered a stern warning to the demonstrators, “You’re endangering everybody!”

“You can’t — protest all you want to but when you rush a stage like that, people don’t know what’s in your hands? Maybe y’all don’t realize it. They don’t know what’s in your hands. They don’t know who’s rushing with you. Don’t do that. Scream, yell, all you want to, but I tell you, you will get hurt. You will be the one that gets hurt because if they get protection and you rush…You’re endangering everybody! You don’t need to do that. I get that you’re mad about dairy stuff. Okay. I get it.”

“But don’t endanger everybody else,” Goldberg continued.

“All that made me do is want to drink milk. I’m sorry but you’re making — this is not your moment,” McCain added.

