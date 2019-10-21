The View raked White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney across the coals for his flubbed admission of a quid pro quo between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian government.

The panel kicked off the week by reviewing Mulvaney’s attempts to walk back his comments during his interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace. Shortly after Whoopi Goldberg snarked about Mulvaney “trying to talk [his] way out” of his comments on tape, Abby Huntsman jumped in and ripped Mulvaney for further corroborating the memorandum on Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“He’s an idiot. He should not be on television speaking,” Huntsman said. “If you are out there trying to defend the president, you shouldn’t have Mick Mulvaney being your front guy.”

The discussion continued to gravitate around Mulvaney, even as the panel tackled the news surrounding the Syria-Turkey crisis and Trump’s abandoned decision to host the G7 at his Miami resort. When the panel guessed what Mulvaney’s future looks like, Joy Behar predicted that it won’t be long before he joins former Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

“He’ll be on Dancing With The Stars very soon.”

Watch above, via ABC

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]