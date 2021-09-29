The View’s Sunny Hostin Apologizes to Gen. Mark Milley for Suggesting He Committed Treason

The View host Sunny Hostin offered an olive branch to General Mark Milley by withdrawing her previous opinion that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff committed “treason.”

The View spoke on Wednesday about the testimony Milley and his cohorts gave before the Senate Armed Forces Committee. One of the most intense recurring topics at the hearing was Milley’s backchannel communications with his counterparts in the Chinese military, as Bob Woodward and Robert Costa described in the book Peril.

When the news of Milley’s calls first broke, there were public questions about whether he was pulling civilian control of the military away from former President Donald Trump, and Hostin was among those who said that “[if] you break command in that way, you are committing treason.” In hindsight, however, Hostin rescinded her judgment of him after the general explained that his calls were approved by multiple officials within the government

“I really need to judge myself on that because I should know better at this point,” Hostin said. “I should have had more information and I acted upon limited information.”

After reflecting on Milley’s explanations, Hostin assessed that “he didn’t act rogue” as she thought, and “I owe him an apology.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com