The hosts of The View opened today talking bout the “chaotic” Democratic debate in South Carolina last night, with Joy Behar remarking it was so heated, it was “like being on The View.”

“This is hard for me to say, and I hope this is okay. I didn’t love the moderators,” Meghan McCain said. “I thought that Gayle and Nora were not the right choices, I didn’t think they handled the chaos of these kind of candidates in the right way.”

The other hosts laughed when Behar compare the debate to the show, and Sunny Hostin agreed with McCain that the moderators weren’t able to bring things under control like they should.

She did credit the moderators for bringing up serious issues of race at the debate.

At one point Behar noted the concerns about Bernie Sanders, before Whoopi Golbderg spoke directly to viewers and said, “No one can buy this.”

McCain went on a tear against Tom Steyer, resenting the fact that he and Michael Bloomberg have bought their way onto the debate stage.

There was some pushback from the others, with Hostin saying, “It doesn’t mean they’re buying your vote, and that’s why I don’t have a problem with these billionaires using their own hard-earned money to advertise themselves.”

“If it wasn’t for Bloomberg’s money,” Behar added, “we wouldn’t have gotten the House in 2018,” a point that he himself made at the debate.

You can watch above, via ABC.

