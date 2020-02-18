The View Teams Up to Shred Bolton: ‘You Can’t B*tch’ That They’re Holding Up Your Book, ‘You Held Up the Country!’

ABC’s The View ripped into former national security advisor John Bolton over his new book and his argument that the White House is holding up publication due to security concerns.

During a discussion on Tuesday’s episode, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, and Sunny Hostin took turns lambasting the former advisor tuned critic of President Donald Trump.

“But, you know, you’re kind of late, man. You’re kind of late. Nobody cares about this book now. You had the opportunity to make a difference, and you didn’t,” Goldberg riffed.

McCain agreed with Goldberg, “That’s really true. Yeah.”

“You know? You had an opportunity. So, you can’t bitch now they’re holding up the book. You held up the country. Everyone has something to cry over,” Goldberg continued.

Behar posited that if Bolton’s book would have been released during the impeachment trial, “all the bullet points would have been out there already, and no one would buy the book,” adding that the former national security advisor who has called out Trump is “not exactly a patriot.”

“He was asked about Zelensky, and instead of giving an answer, he said, you’ll love chapter 14 meaning, like, buy it. If you are giving a speech at a college, you should be candid and talk about what you are so fearful you put in a book. It was extremely self-promotional, and he seems to want to be a celebrity in a way,” McCain continued, in ripping Bolton.

McCain then floated that she use to “really like” Bolton but now is taking issue with him seeking the spotlight.

“The only patriot on the right, right now, is [Mitt] Romney. He stuck his neck out, and the rest are trash,” Behar said.

“He seems to care more about book sales than his own country,” Hostin added.

The panel then aimed at Bolton, potentially wanting to come to the set of The View to promote his book with Goldberg mockingly crying.

