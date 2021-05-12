The View hammered Congressional Republicans for forcing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) out of their leadership over her refusal to fall in line behind former President Donald Trump and his election lies.

The show kicked off Wednesday with a discussion on Cheney’s latest defiant comments toward Trump after being booted from her conference chair position. Whoopi Goldberg asked Joy Behar what she thinks Cheney’s ouster says about the state of the country, and Behar responded with a grandiose metaphor.

“[Cheney] is the Joan of Arc standing up to the heretics at this point, and she is very lonely in that position,” Behar said. She added, “It’s refreshing to see someone stand up to the QAnon party who is not afraid to lose her job like the rest of those cowards who are shivering and quivering in the corner. This is just another big lie that they’re perpetuating on the American people.”

Sara Haines was next up to bat, and she determined that the GOP will still stand with Trump because “they will sell their souls for political gains.” She commended Cheney for her defiance however, saying “I think it’s really also admirable that Cheney believes that the truth is more important than her role, not just her job, but her leadership. This cause is bigger to her, which I also respect.”

Meghan McCain focused on Cheney’s likely replacement, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), whose policy voting record is less reliably conservative than Cheney’s. McCain said that she found Stefanik “impressive” in the past, but the saddest thing for her was seeing Stefanik and most of the GOP submitting themselves to Trump regardless of the cost.

“If you look at numbers and stats, we are bleeding millennials. It’s a joke. The idea that a millennial woman would know that and still continue to double down in this way, I don’t understand it,” McCain said. “Power for some people is better than being able to sleep at night. I don’t think she believes what she’s saying. I think she’s doing this for power.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]