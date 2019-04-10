The View Tees Off on Mnuchin/Maxine Waters Clash: Would He Have Treated a Man the Same Way?

The View opened this morning with the fiery clash between House Financial Services Committee chair Maxine Waters and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Mnuchin and Waters went back and forth over when the hearing would wrap up, with Mnuchin saying at one point, “Please dismiss everybody. I believe you’re supposed to take the gravel [sic] and bang it.”

“Don’t screw around with Auntie Maxine,” Joy Behar said. “Is that the moral of the story here?”

Sunny Hostin remarked, “I don’t know when people will stop and realize she always has time to teach.”

“She’s in charge. She’s responsible for decorum and setting the tone,” she continued. “I just thought it was very disrespectful that he was trying to take the power away from her. She reminded him, I thought quite well, that she is the one in power… I don’t want to make it about sexism, but I just wonder wonder if he would have treated a man in the same way.”

Abby Huntsman criticized Waters, saying that “when I think about decorum and inspiration and bringing the country together, Maxine Waters is not who I think of for that.”

She brought up Waters’ comments last year saying, “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

“How is that supposed to bring us together as people?” Huntsman asked. “So if you see General Mattis––who’s no longer there but at this time––at the restaurant table next to you, you tell him that he’s not welcome and say you get out?”

Hostin defended Waters and called her “a symbol of decorum” and of the civil rights movement, and that “she’s served our country honorably.”

Ana Navarro brought up how President Donald Trump has publicly ripped Waters––including calling her “low IQ”––and said she holds him to a much higher standard.

At one point Meghan McCain said, “I understand your anger. I certainly share the anger about the way President Trump conducts himself. I don’t agree with the idea that if you see someone who you disagree with in a restaurant you should go up to them and surround them.”

Hostin responded, “I think it’s really interesting that we’re talking about things that didn’t happen at the hearing. That we’re talking about things that perhaps Maxine Waters said outside of this hearing.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com