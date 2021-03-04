The View Torches Andrew Cuomo’s ‘Hostage Video’ Response to Misconduct Claims: ‘He’s a Pig and a Pervert … Put a Fork in Him’

The View was unsparing in their analysis of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) response to the claims lodged against him by three women over the past week.

During the ABC talk show’s second segment Thursday, the panel took turns shredding the New York governor for his comments addressing the allegations at a Wednesday press briefing.

“He also said, ‘My intention was never to hurt anyone,'” said View co-host Sara Haines. “No. Your intention was that it would be reciprocal — which is highly inappropriate. So whether you intended to hurt or not, you did.”

Joy Behar said the Cuomo story calls attention to the “massive egos” of men in power.

“He should have known better,” Behar said.

The most harsh criticism came from Meghan McCain — who said the governor looked like he was in a “hostage video,” and also invoked the scandal surrounding his administration withholding data on Covid-related nursing home deaths.

“I’m so over Cuomo,” McCain said. “I think he’s a pig and a pervert. And the big scandal is the fact that 15,000 elderly people in nursing homes died on his watch because of a mandate that he executed, and he’s trying to cover it up. I think put a fork in him on all levels.”

Sunny Hostin likewise said that Cuomo “needs to explain” his actions relating to the nursing home scandal — although she, Behar, and Whoopi Goldberg all, to varying degrees, accused Republicans of hypocrisy on the subject of sexual misconduct.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]