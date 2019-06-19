The View Vigorously Debates AOC’s ‘Concentration Camp’ Remarks: Shouldn’t Compare Anything ‘To the Holocaust’

The View held an vigorous debate on Wednesday about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) calling U.S. border centers “concentration camps.”

Joy Behar started things off by noting how Ocasio-Cortez has defended her remarks by referring to the academic definitions of a concentration camp — distinguishing those from the death camps associated with the Holocaust. Behar opined that the freshman Democrat was using “hyperbole” to make a point, saying “this is a way of getting people to listen to it and pay attention to” how migrants are being treated at the border.

Sunny Hostin acknowledged Behar’s argument, but countered.

“I don’t like anything compared to the Holocaust…I just don’t think you do that.” She added that “nothing can compare to that experience.”

Behar replied, “you don’t compare it to the Holocaust, but why can’t you compare his practices to what led up to the Holocaust? Do we have to wait for the actual Holocaust before we speak out?”

“I don’t think you can compare it,” Hostin answered, “but I think there is a difference between a concentration camp and a death camp.”

Meghan McCain noted that various non-partisan groups are urging Ocasio-Cortez against her comparison, and added that “I too agree that you cannot compare anything to the Holocaust.” She also believes there’s “too much hyperbole” among critics, generally speaking, comparing the actions of the Trump administration to Nazi Germany.

“We all work together every day. Our producers’ emotions are high, the hosts’ emotions are high, Americans’ emotions are high,” McCain said. “When you start talking about the Holocaust and there are survivors saying it’s nothing like what happened then, that is the problem.”

Behar stuck to her point about commenting on “the trajectory” of the border situation, and when McCain argued that “we are not exterminating” people, she became exasperated when Behar responded “not yet.”

Watch above, via ABC.

