The View Wails on GOP Senators Privately Bashing Trump As He Continues 2020 Election Fight

Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin took the lead on The View on Monday as the show kicked off the week by discussing how Republicans are conducting themselves in light of President Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat.

As the panel took note of Republicans panning Trump’s effort to dispute the election results, they especially took interest in Carl Bernstein naming 21 Republican senators who allegedly have “extreme contempt” for the president behind his back. The show went on by discussing what ramifications people will see for supporting Trump, though Goldberg repeatedly made reference to “a coup trying to happen.”

After Joy Behar argued that Republicans remain subservient to Trump for fear of angering him and his “cult,” Goldberg lamented the disinformation that continues to shroud Trump’s post-election legal efforts.

“It feels like they’re attempting a coup to me,” Goldberg said. “I know everybody doesn’t want to hear that, but that’s what dictators do when they try to say ‘this election isn’t real, this didn’t happen. I’m going to try to change it.'”

As Hostin outlined the Trump team’s numerous setbacks for their voter fraud legal arguments, she agreed that “what we’re seeing is a president attempting to steal an election to overturn results, and in addition, disenfranchise voters of color.” She also blasted the senators named by Bernstein who refuse to speak against Trump in public.

“The appearance of impropriety that is happening in the Republican Party is disgraceful,” she said. “And Carl Bernstein saying 21 people are speaking to him privately? Privately means nothing. Because every person is watching this not only in this country, but around the world.”

Goldberg wrapped it altogether with her closing monologue:

This is an attempted coup. This is what dictators do when they want to take a country away from its people. Now, you know, 21 people are sitting around saying, you know, he lost, y’all somebody better step up before you suddenly turn around and they have taken the country, and now you have no recourse. You don’t have a recourse. Either we fix it now or he’s going to walk away with it because his lies are many, and they go farther and farther and farther, and it doesn’t matter what we seem to say here because the lies seem to quadruple.

