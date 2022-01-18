The View Whacks ‘Vindictive’ Laura Ingraham Clapping For Gen. Mark Milley Contracting Covid

The View criticized what they called a “vindictive” Laura Ingraham for clapping on Monday night for Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley for getting the coronavirus.

Ingraham did say, “We certainly hope they are all healthy and fine.”

During Tuesday’s The View, co-host Joy Behar said, “I was watching something online with Laura Ingraham, and she found out that Milley, Gen. Milley tested positive, she starts clapping. She’s clapping because – because this is the mind of Laura Ingraham and those that follow Laura Ingraham’s mind.”

“People say, oh, I’m triple vaxxed and then they get it anyway. They think it’s so interesting and fabulous a notion. The fact is you can still get it. People need to understand this, but if you don’t have a vaccine, you will probably end up in the hospital.”

“Maybe dead,” added Behar.

Behar went on to say “you can clap” for Milley “because he didn’t die, not because he got the virus.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said what Ingraham did was “vindictive behavior.”

“It is vindictive,” said co-host Sunny Hostin.

“You’re lucky if you are not vaccinated and not sick and dying because the people who are not vaccinated who are sick, a lot of them are dying, and a lot of them are people who have been saying, ‘No, I’m never gonna do it.’ Their last breath they say ‘oops,’” said Goldberg.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com